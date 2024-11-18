Nayanthara announces new film 'Rakkayie' on birthday

<p>New Delhi: Tamil cinema star Nayanthara announced her upcoming film <em>Rakkayie</em> on the occasion of her 40th birthday on Monday.</p>.<p>The actor shared the title teaser of the period action movie on her official Instagram page.</p>.Dhanush and Nayanthara Controversy: A deep dive into the drama.<p>"In a land where justice is but a memory... There lived a mother whose world was her child... But when her daughter's life is threatened by a monster... She does not flee... She does not falter... Instead, she declares war," she captioned the post.</p>.<p>The 2.34-minute teaser shows Nayanthara as a woman wielding a sickle and a staff against a horde of men to protect her baby.</p>.<p><em>Rakkayie</em> is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Senthil Nallasamy. The Tamil film is produced by Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios.</p>.<p>It will also release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. </p>