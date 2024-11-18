Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Nayanthara announces new film 'Rakkayie' on birthday

The actor shared the title teaser of the period action movie on her official Instagram page.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 08:23 IST
Entertainment NewsCinemaTrendingNayanthara

Follow us on :

Follow Us