<p>Lady Superstar Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday in unforgettable style by adding a stunning Rolls-Royce Spectre EV to her already impressive car collection. Pictures of the <em>Mookuthi Amman</em> star proudly posing alongside the premium electric vehicle, with her family by her side, have instantly gone viral.</p><p>Fans were absolutely thrilled, flooding social media with images of Nayanthara and her new, luxurious set of wheels, making her the latest celebrity to become the proud owner of a Rolls-Royce car.</p><p>Taking to social media, Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a series of pictures and wished her ladylove a very happy birthday along with photos of their car. He wrote: </p><p>"Yennam Pol Vazhkai ❤️😇😍🙏</p><p>Happy birthday, my uyir @nayanthara ❤️</p><p>Nee pirandha dhinam….. Varam ❤️😇</p><p>Love you truly , madly , deeply my azhagi love you ❤️❤️❤️</p><p>From your Uyir , Ulag, big uyir ❤️ , all your beloved people</p><p>With an overwhelming heart & a love-filled life thanking</p><p>The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments ❤️❤️❤️ only filled with abundant love, unwavering positivity & pure good will ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇." (sic)</p><p>Posted on Tuesday evening, the post has garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.</p><p>Beyond the birthday luxury, a major professional sweet surprise was also revealed with the official announcement of her joining the cast of <em>#NBK111</em>. This announcement is particularly noteworthy because it marks her on-screen return with Balakrishna, seven years after they last shared the big screen.</p><p>On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with her upcoming projects like <em>Mookuthi Amman 2</em>, <em>Love Insurance Kompany</em>, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> and <em>Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu</em>.</p>