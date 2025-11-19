Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur emerges front-runner to own stake in RCB: Reports

Meanwhile, the production house has already been associated with the Karnataka-based IPL franchise as its official digital partner since April 2023.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 08:00 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentCricket newsHombale FilmsTrendingVijay KiragandurTrending NowIPL match

Follow us on :

Follow Us