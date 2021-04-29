Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Needed to reinvent my relationship with the character: Rasika Dugal on 'Out of Love 2'

'Out of Love 2' is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 30

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal
  Apr 29 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 12:53 ist
Rasika Dugal in 'Out of Love 2'. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Rasika Dugal, who impressed fans with her work in the popular web series Out of Love, is gearing up for the release of the second season of the popular show. Speaking to DH, the star says that reconnecting with her character 'Meera' was a challenging experience
 

"The character was trying to come to terms with life at the end of the first season. This time, around, however, she is content with life and has a good relationship with the people around her. I needed to reinvent my relationship with the character," added the actor.
 

Out of Love was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and revolved around what happens when the protagonist learns that her husband, played by Purab Kohli, has not been loyal to her. It ended on a shocking note with the reel couple parting ways on a bitter note. 

The second season, which has been directed by Oni Sen, is expected to highlight the dynamics between them when they meet after a while.
 

While it remains to be seen whether Out Of Love 2 lives up to the standards set by the first part, there's no denying the fact that it comes at a crucial stage for Rasika. The actor is going through a terrific phase on the work front. 

She emerged as a household name with her work in Mirzapur, a show set in the Hindi heartland. It featured her in the role of the manipulative Beena and made an impact with its bold content. She further consolidated her standing in the 'OTT space' when she essayed the role of an IPS trainee in the web series Delhi Crime, which revolved around the Nirbhaya case.

"I have nothing to complain about and feel that I have had a wonderful journey," said the actor.
 

The star also revealed that she would love to star in a biopic in the near future and push her limits as a performer. 

 

