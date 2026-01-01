Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Netflix crashes as 'Stranger Things' finale premieres

The crash on Wednesday lasted for about a minute and was fixed after a few refreshes.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 10:25 IST
Entertainment NewsNetflixStranger Things

Follow us on :

Follow Us