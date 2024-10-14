Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' and its impact on style!

<p>Diving into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix’s</a> <em>Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives</em> (now renamed <em>Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives</em>) is more than just an exploration of the luxurious lifestyles of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni—it’s like walking down a glamorous runway! </p><p>These fabulous ladies aren’t merely dominating the social scene; they’re serving up stunning looks that make us want to pause, rewind, and take notes. </p>.<p>With the exciting announcement of <em>Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives</em>, the cravings for extravagant adventures have only intensified, and this season it is more special with the addition of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.</p>.<p>As the season gets nearer to its release, here's a peek into the signature styles of the wives:</p>.<p><strong>Maheep Kapoor: </strong><em><strong>Old-School Glam with a Splash of Sass</strong></em></p><p>Maheep is like that friend who can do it all—throw shade, serve a killer comeback, and still look like she walked off a runway. Her wardrobe screams timeless elegance, but with a little sprinkle of sass that makes us come back for more. </p>.<p><strong>Seema Kiran Sajdeh: </strong><em><strong>Edgy, Daring, and Oh-So-Fierce</strong></em></p><p>Seema Sajdeh is the cool, edgy queen of the group. She’s not here for the basics—she’s all about pushing boundaries and turning heads. She takes risks and owns it, whether she’s in sleek athleisure or rocking some futuristic streetwear. You just know she’s the one who’ll show up to an event and make everyone else rethink their outfit choices. Seema doesn’t follow trends—she sets them.</p>.<p><strong>Bhavana Pandey: </strong><em><strong>The Queen of Effortless Chic</strong></em></p><p>Bhavana Pandey’s fashion philosophy? Keep it classy, comfy, and chic. Her wardrobe is all about that understated elegance that makes you wonder, “How does she look so effortlessly put together?!” But as the seasons go by, don’t be surprised if Bhavana dials up the drama and takes her fashion choices to a whole new level!</p>.<p><strong>Neelam Kothari Soni: </strong><em><strong>Classy, Refined, and Totally Timeless</strong></em></p><p>Neelam Kothari Soni brings the kind of sophistication that never goes out of style. She’s got a wardrobe filled with timeless pieces that scream elegance, and she knows how to wear them. </p><p>Neelam’s fashion philosophy? Embrace glamour at every turn, proving that more is always more when it comes to style!</p>.<p>Their approach to fashion transcends just wearing what’s in vogue—it’s about fully owning their style, making it uniquely theirs, and paving the way for new trends.</p><p> With the addition of new wives to the show, audience are eager to witness what Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla bring their own distinctive flair to this already stylish ensemble. </p><p>This season it is assured that the fashion stakes will be higher than ever, and with influences from both Delhi and Mumbai, prepare to find out which city brings the most style heat.</p>