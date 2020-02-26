New balloon-like inflated pants remind you of Aladdin, pictures go viral

Fashion trends keep changing, and many a times certain designs leave us amused. The latest in the list are inflated pants that appear to be an improvised version of 'Aladdin pants'.

Pictures of a collection of inflated pants that fit well on the waist but appear more like balloons on the lower portion are now viral on social media.

Designed by menswear designer Harikrishnan for his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion, these strange looking pants are getting huge attention on the internet.

From being laughed at to being applauded, varied kinds of reactions are coming up on social media. The new design of pants reminded many of the popular Disney character Aladdin, as he also wears similar looking inflated pants. However, these are way too inflated.

See some of the funny reactions below:

You have an inflated ego, I have inflated pants. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/MyuLQAb32R — MJ (@bumblingmj) February 25, 2020