Nithya Menen-starrer 'Kumari Srimathi' to premiere on Prime Video on September 28

"With a fresh and unconventional plot, Kumari Srimathi explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster. Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it," she added.