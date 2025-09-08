'No goodbye, no last note': Fans dejected as Arijit Singh’s London concert ends abruptly

<p>Arijit Singh, the voice behind countless romantic hits, recently wowed fans in London with a live performance at Tottenham’s Hotspur Stadium. But just when the crowd was soaking in the magic, the show came to an abrupt end as the power in the venue was cut by authorities due to curfew regulations, leaving fans surprised and disappointed.</p><p>Several reports claim that the power at Arijit Singh’s London concert was ended abruptly at sharp 10:30 PM due to the curfew time. The sound was cut off, and the fireworks started to explode, giving Arijit an ‘undeserved’ departure.</p><p>This unexpected end did upset the crowd, and they were seen leaving the stadium with dejected faces. While social media saw a flurry of posts criticizing the abrupt closure, some users appreciated the event organizers for sticking to strict curfew rules.</p>.<p>"What a memorable night. The stadium had to close roads 1 mile around & all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night.. Tottenham take over," wrote a user. Another user called Arijit the ‘The King of Asia’ and said, “He is singing every song so perfectly."</p><p>A social media account claims that Arijit Singh kept asking the organizers for 20 more minutes, but they pulled the plug at 10:30 pm sharp. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “no goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm.” (sic)</p>.<p>Another post on social media said, “Wish India enforced curfew regulations as strictly.” Another user shared, “Noise pollution is no joke in the UK—even minor violations post-curfew get reported. Arijit arriving late also pushed the concert timeline.” Reflecting the same view, a fan wrote, “Rules are rules. It would be great to see this kind of accountability in India as well.”</p>