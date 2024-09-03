No one better than Hansal Mehta to direct 'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor Khan

"She (character Jass) lives in the UK, so when you are there, you talk to people in English only. So characters who know Hindi, we talk in Hindi, those who are English, we talk to them in English. So it is a different mix and I think he has been perfect to shoot this film and make this film with the correct emotion." She also described producer Ektaa as the "backbone" of the movie.

"I'd like to thank my friend Ektaa who had the belief and guts to always stand by me and say, ‘we'll do this, we're going to do this together’. Whatever we have done, we have always been super successful. I am very confident again this time. It is going to be fabulous." Hansal, known for films such as Shahid, Citylights as well as web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, said his new movie has a universal appeal.

“It is important to bring authenticity. The person watching it in London will feel it's his film and the person who is watching here will connect to the mother's emotion. A mother's emotion is universal and the entire world connects to it. It's not pan India, we have made the Hindi version as well. I see this film as not pan India but pan world,” he said.