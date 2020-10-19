No one can write strong female characters better than women, says actor Andrea Jeremiah

Actor Andrea Jeremiah says that it is important for women to take up writing roles in the entertainment industry as they can write strong female characters, changing the landscape. Speaking to DH, the Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroop star also opened up about being a part of Amazon Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five shorts films, and said she enjoyed shooting for it amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Putham Pudhu Kaalai?

To begin with, we got the opportunity to get back on the sets after sitting at home for three months. It was a great joy to be back to work despite the restricted environment. This also marks many firsts for me. It is my web debut and my first anthology.

How did you prepare for your role?

It is an interesting character. In a way, I get to be myself as I play a musician. The similarities, however, end there.

What is your take on the streaming revolution?

It opens a whole new avenue of possibilities for actors. The lockdown opened our eyes to the limitless possibilities of OTT. I feel, lot more people will be a part of digital content.

Has the digital medium/OTT put an end to the language barrier?

There are subtitles and the possibilities are limitless. We also get to experiment with the content as there is no censorship.

How did you get interested in acting?

It has been a part of my life from the time I was a child. I used to sing in choirs and take part in stage productions. It was like a natural process.

You have been vocal about the need to have stronger roles for women.

It is a man’s world and if you speak on these issues not everyone will agree with you. A lot of men are writing strong roles for women. I think, it is time for women to step up and start writing. No one can write women (characters) better than women. I too have started writing and plan to explore that facet.

How do you deal with professional setbacks?

A film might not work for a bunch of reasons. I choose a film only if I really like it. So that way, even if a movie does not work at the box office it works for me.

Are you open to acting in Hindi movies?

If the opportunity presents itself, then why not?