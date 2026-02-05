Menu
Naxalite killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. So far, the body of a Naxalite, along with an AK-47 rifle, has been recovered from the spot, he said.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 05:30 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 05:30 IST
