<p>Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> on Thursday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Encounter">exchange </a>of fire broke out in a forest in the southern part of the district at 7.30 am when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.</p>.11 security personnel injured as IEDs planted by Naxalites go off in Chhattisgarh.<p>The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. So far, the body of a Naxalite, along with an AK-47 rifle, has been recovered from the spot, he said.</p>.<p>More details will be shared once the operation is over, he added.</p>.<p>With this action, at least 23 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.</p>.<p>Earlier, 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.</p>.<p>Last year, a total of 285 Maoists were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country. </p>