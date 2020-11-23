Not a big fan of remakes, prefer original characters: Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says that he is not a big fan of remakes as the idea of reprising a role played by someone else does not 'excite' him.

"I acted in the remake of the yesteryear movie Katha but I cannot really say that I am too excited about doing remakes. Playing an unknown (fresh) character is more exciting and challenging," he tells DH.

Zeeshan recently impressed a section of the audience with his performance in the SonyLiv-backed web series A Simple Murder. He says that he enjoyed playing a 'loser' in the dark-comedy.

"Character mein bahut variations hai and the graph was quite good," he adds.

The Raanjhanaa actor reveals that he drew inspiration from his personal vulnerabilities while preparing for the show and this made the whole process a lot simpler.

"One feels vulnerable when he talks to his brother or mother. So, in a way, what you see on screen in A Simple Murder comes from within me," adds the star.

A Simple Murder features actor Priya Anand of English Vinglish fame as the leading lady and marks her web debut. Zeeshan says that he enjoyed working with her as she is a 'comfortable person' to collaborate with.

"I really appreciate her work as a performer. Priya can make anyone feel easy (at home). It was truly a great experience," adds Zeeshan.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed movie No One Killed Jessica, says that he got interested in acting after attending a 10-day theatre workshop.

"Ek baar mooh mein khoon lag gaya and there was no looking back," adds the star.

Zeeshan, unlike some of his peers, is not too active on social media. He says he cannot let it 'rule his life'.

The actor also reveals that he does not have a 'dream role' but would love to act in a film based on the life of a real-life hero.

"I am also open to working in a biopic of an unknown leader," he adds.