<p>Lucknow: At least ten people were killed and several others went missing as heavy rains and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cloudburst">cloudburst </a>wreaked havoc in Dehradun and nearby places in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand </a>early on Tuesday morning.</p><p>Torrential rains caused widespread damage in the Garhwal region in the state damaging roads, bridges, hotels and shops, severely affecting movement of traffic in several districts. </p><p>A cloudburst at the popular tourist destination of Sahastradhara, near Dehradun, early on Tuesday morning reportedly caused widespread damage. Several shops and some hotels were damaged.</p><p>Reports said that Karligad and Majjyar villages near Sahastradhara were hit by landslides and some people were trapped under the debris.</p><p>According to the reports, five labourers died when the tractor-trolley carrying them was swept away in the strong currents in Aasan river. Eight laborers were missing and a search operation was launched to trace them.</p><p>A youth was killed on Chakrata-Kalsi road when a boulder fell on his scooter, reports said.</p><p>There were reports of landslides at many places on the busy Dehradun-Mussoorie road bringing the traffic to a halt. Similarly Dehradun-Paonta national Highway was also closed after a bridge was swept away near Nanda Ki Chowki.</p><p>One person was killed after being hit by a landslide near Rajpur road, the reports said.</p><p>Many students of a private college on the outskirts of Dehradun town were trapped after the building was hit by a landslide. Rescue teams later took them to safety.</p><p>Reports said that some laborers were swept away in the strong currents in Tons river. Three bodies were later recovered. A scary video which appeared on social media showed a group of laborers trapped in the middle of the river waiting to be rescued. They were later swept away in the strong currents.</p><p>A student was killed when the wall of his room collapsed amid heavy rains in Dehradun, reports said. He was identified as Kaif, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.</p><p>The Met office has issued a yellow alert for Chamoli, Champawat, Udhamsingh Nagar, Bageshwar, Naintal and Dehradun districts. The state was likely to experience heavy rains till September 21.</p><p>The holy town of Haridwar also experienced heavy rains. The authorities have warned the people against going near the Ganga river after a sharp rise in the water levels. Announcements were being made through loudspeakers and flood outposts were also alerted.</p><p>The Badrinath highway was closed after boulders fell on the road near Karnaprayag and Gauchar.</p><p>Prime minister NARENDRA Modi and union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation in the state. They assured all help to the state.</p><p>Dhami, who undertook a visit to some affected areas, said that rescue operations were in full swing and directives were issued to the officials to provide food, water and medical facilities to the affected people.</p>