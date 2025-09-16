<p>Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has revealed that top commander Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during an attack by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.</p><p>In a viral video, Kashmiri, who is seen accompanied by gun-wielding personnel, describes how the forces attacked them after identifying their hideout. </p><p>In the video, he can be heard saying, "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country."</p><p>He says, "After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur."</p>.<p>The address comes months after Operation Sindoor, which aimed to destroy terror establishments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> terror attack.</p><p>On May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke and several other sites. </p><p>The operation also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.</p><p>The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.</p>