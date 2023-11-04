'Now and Then': enabled by AI - created by profound connections between the four Beatles

As George Harrison said of The White Album, "There was a lot more individual stuff … people were accepting that it was individual. I remember having three studios operating at the same time. Paul was doing some overdubs in one, John was in another and I was recording some horns or something in a third."

Even when the Beatles were together, many canonical songs were the work of only one or two of them. McCartney wrote Yesterday and Blackbird alone, and is the only Beatle who plays on them. The Ballad of John and Yoko didn’t feature Harrison or Starr.