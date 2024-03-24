Olivia Colman on pay disparity in Hollywood: Would be earning lot more if I was Oliver Colman

Known for starring in popular projects, including Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Crown, and The Father, the actor further said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity... but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences. And actually, that hasn't been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts."

Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range despite having a successful career in the industry.