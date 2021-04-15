Oscars 2021: Here are the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

The Oscars 2021 are less than two weeks away, which has created a great deal of buzz among those associated with the film industry. Like always, some of the biggest names from the fraternity will be vying for top honours on the big night. The 'Actor in a Leading Role' category in particular has piqued the curiosity of fans as it features five highly talented performers, Here is a closer look at the nominees.

Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')

Riz Ahmad played the role of a musician, who begins losing his sense of hearing, in the well-received Sound of Metal. The actor delivered the performance of a lifetime and captured the vulnerabilities of the character. The film was directed by Darius Marder and received rave reviews for its gripping presentation.

Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom')



The Black Panther star, who passed away last year, bagged a nomination in the category for his work in director George Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The film featured him in the role of a pompous trumpeter, proving to be a step in the right direction for the actor. Boseman recently posthumously won the Golden Globe for his work in the drama, which makes him a strong contentender.



Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')



Seasoned actor Anthony Hopkins played the role of an aged man, suffering from dementia, in the touching drama The Father, delivering a restrained and realistic performance. He was nominated in the 'Supporting Actor' category for The Two Popes at the Oscars last year, which proves that he is still a force to be reckoned with.



Gary Oldman ('Mank')

The actor essayed the role of the legendary screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz in Mank, a drama about the making of the evergreen classic Citizen Kane. Many feel his work was the heart and soul of director David Fincher's magnum opus. The cast of Mank included Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance.



Steven Yeun ('Minari')



The actor earned a nomination for his effective portrayal of a Korean immigrant in Minari, widely regarded as one of the finest movies of 2020. Most critics have described the movie as a celebration of rural American values. Minari has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who made debut with the Kinyarwanda film Munyurangabo.