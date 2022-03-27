Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

The Oscars 2022, the biggest night of the year, is just hours away much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The event has garnered a great deal of attention as several big names from the entertainment fraternity are set to compete with each other for top honors, a clear indication that a keen contest is on the cards. Here is a look at how movie buffs in India can watch the action unfold.

Date and Timings

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this year. The red carpet will begin at 5 am while the main function will get under way at 5:30 am. The ceremony is likely to conclude around 8:30 am.

Where to watch?

The Academy Awards 2022 will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 5 am on March 28. It will be telecast live on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD, Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD, at 5:30 am. Those who miss the live telecast can catch the repeat at 8:30 pm.

India connect

The Tamil movie Koozhangal was selected as India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2022 but it failed to secure a nomination. The event, however, still has a strong Indian connection as Writing With Fire has been nominated in the 'Best Documentary Feature' category. The Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas-helmed documentary revolves around Khabar Lahariya, India's first news channel to lead by women from the Dalit community.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall to create history

Last year's edition of Oscars proved to be a celebration of cultural diversity as artists from diverse backgrounds were nominated in various categories. Chinese filmmaker Zhao, proved to be the biggest newsmaker as she won the Academy Award for 'Directing' for her well-received film Nomadland. This year's edition too promises to be a trendsetter as this will be the first time that the ceremony's hosted by three women.

The Power of the Dog leads the pack

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Power of the Dog has been nominated in 12 categories at the Oscars 2022, which makes it the center of attention heading into the night. A section of the Indian audience will be rooting for the movie as the actor enjoys a strong following here because of his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dune is a close second as it has been nominated in 10 categories.

The way ahead

This is the first time that 10 movies have been nominated in the 'Best Picture' category. something that will be a permanent fixture going ahead. Those behind the Academy Awards have collaborated with Twitter two create two new categories 'Oscars Fan Favourite Vote' and 'Oscars Cheer Moment' in a bid to make things more interesting. It remains to be seen whether the gamble pays off.

