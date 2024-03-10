Oscars 2024: When and where to watch live in India

With Oscars 2024 just around the corner, the anticipation is running high among movie enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the winners list this year.

With some of the leading names on the list, this year will mark the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars are set to take place on March 11 in Los Angeles.

The Oscars 2024 live streaming will happen on Disney Plus Hotstar, where viewers can watch the event live.