Oscars 2024: When and where to watch live in India

With Oscars 2024 just around the corner, the anticipation is running high among movie enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the winners list this year.
With some of the leading names on the list, this year will mark the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars are set to take place on March 11 in Los Angeles.
The Oscars 2024 live streaming will happen on Disney Plus Hotstar, where viewers can watch the event live.
Here's all you need to know about the Oscars and where you can watch it in India.
Where to watch:
The star-studded Oscars 2024 event is being held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hotstar will stream the event for its viewers in India at 4:00 am (IST) on March 11.
Apart from that, Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World will also broadcast the event.
With an interesting lineup of movies, including Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon, fans are eagerly waiting for the results.
For the fourth consecutive year, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the star-studded event.
With the highest number of nominations, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has claimed a place in 13 categories. The 2023 thriller movie stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is also called the "father of the atomic bomb".
Following this, in second place is Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things with 11 nominations, and in third place with 10 nominations is Killers of the Flower Moon.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been nominated in 8 categories.
(Published 10 March 2024, 08:17 IST)