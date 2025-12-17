<p>In a proud moment for Indian cinema, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s <em>Homebound</em> has been officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026).</p><p>The film starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor explores themes of identity and survival with a haunting realism that has impressed cinema lovers across the globe. Backed by Karan Johar under the production banner Dharma Productions, Homebound is now one of the final 15 films competing for a spot in the top five nominations at the Oscars 2026.</p><p>Celebrating the movie’s recent achievement, Dharma Productions took to social media and wrote, “Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. Deeply grateful for the global love that has brought us this far. 🙏🏻” (sic)</p>.<p>The post received widespread celebration, particularly within the Indian film community. The nomination comes at a time when Indian filmmakers are increasingly gaining recognition on the global stage, from the success of <em>RRR</em> to <em>The Lunchbox</em> and <em>Gully Boy</em>. </p>.<p>Neeraj Ghaywan, who rose to prominence with his 2015 film <em>Masaan</em>, has long been regarded as one of the most promising voices in Indian cinema. With <em>Homebound</em>, Neeraj has once again allured audiences with his unique narrative style and ability to blend personal stories with universal themes. </p><p><em>Homebound</em> has been well-received at international film festivals, earning numerous awards and nominations along the way, including the 'Best Feature Film Award' at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. </p><p><em>Homebound</em> follows the journey of a young man who returns to his ancestral home after years of living abroad, only to confront the emotional and cultural dissonance between his past and present.</p>