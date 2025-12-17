Menu
Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Best International Feature

With Homebound, Neeraj has once again allured audiences with his unique narrative style and ability to blend personal stories with universal themes.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 07:57 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 07:57 IST
Entertainment NewsOscarsJanhvi KapoorAcademy AwardsTrendingIshaan KhatterNeeraj GhaywanFilmyzilla

