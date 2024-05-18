Overstretched political drama with some fine moments 

‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ is a compelling show that originated from a great concept. However, it falls short in some crucial areas, which makes it difficult to recommend for the average viewer. If you’re well-versed in politics, the history of Tamil Nadu and naxalism, this show will be a decent thriller for you. However, if you look at it strictly from an entertainment perspective, you are in for disappointment.
Let me begin with what’s likeable about the show. I was pleasantly surprised by the convincing performance of Kishore as a chief minister accused of corruption. Sriya Reddy as Kotravai was also impressive as a friend to the CM and an advisor to the cabinet. Kani Kusruti’s Durga is a compelling character but is let down by mediocre dubbing. Despite great performances from all the actors, shabby editing prevented them from achieving a rather believable portrayal of their characters. Amudhavalli, portrayed by Ramya Nambeeshan, also had the same fate. It made it clear that it is the editing that makes the series suffer. This is not to be taken lightly.
‘Thalamai Seyalagam’ sets up a pretty layered universe that is brutal and unforgiving. In a way it reminds you of some of the best shows in the world. What, however, doesn’t work is the way it tries to overstretch plotlines for a viewer who is already overwhelmed with one too many characters and storylines.
No attempt is made to explain the relationships between the characters and the show director doesn’t make the viewer comfortable in their chair. Although this could be intentional, the show offers no surprises or plotlines that can be considered iconic or defining.
The climax of the show is enjoyable if you are not expecting twists or surprises. Sriya Reddy is a treat to watch. The plotline is good but predictable at the same time.
Published 18 May 2024, 00:10 IST