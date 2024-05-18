Overstretched political drama with some fine moments 

Let me begin with what’s likeable about the show. I was pleasantly surprised by the convincing performance of Kishore as a chief minister accused of corruption. Sriya Reddy as Kotravai was also impressive as a friend to the CM and an advisor to the cabinet. Kani Kusruti’s Durga is a compelling character but is let down by mediocre dubbing. Despite great performances from all the actors, shabby editing prevented them from achieving a rather believable portrayal of their characters. Amudhavalli, portrayed by Ramya Nambeeshan, also had the same fate. It made it clear that it is the editing that makes the series suffer. This is not to be taken lightly.