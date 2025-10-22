<p>Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared pictures with their daughter Dua on social media on the occasion of Diwali. The couple and their little one were dressed in festive attire, radiating happiness and innocence. Soon after Dua's photos were posted online, fans and followers poured their love towards the kid. The internet reacted to Dua with hundreds of comments. </p><p>While a few Instagram users appreciated and adored Dua's looks, others instantly pointed out who she looked like the most. Netizens believed Deepika-Ranveer's daughter resembled her "papa" more. </p><p>One comment read, "Bilkul apne Papa jaise." Another said, “She looks so much like Ranveer.” </p><p><strong>Take a look at the comments below</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Deepika fans mentioned that Dua was just "Mini Deepika." Some even called the little was "Mumma's girl."</p><p>Celebrities also responded to the clicks, with Ananya Panday saying, "Oh my god,” and Rajkummar Rao commenting, "So cute. God bless you guys."</p><p>Deepika-Ranveer released the images on Instagram and shared Diwali greetings on Tuesday. The post caption read, “<em>Deepavali ki Hardik shubhkamnaye</em> (Best wishes of Deepavali).”</p>.Why Dua, not Prarthana?: Ranveer & Deepika's baby name stirs controversy.<p>The couple got married on November 14, 2018. They tied the knot in grand ceremony in Italy. Their first child, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024. It is only a year later that the parents have revealed the little one’s face to the world, following which the internet flooded the comments with love and admiration. </p><p>The Instagram post of the family has already gathered 7,947,664 likes and is going viral. </p>