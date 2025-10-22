Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Fabricated news': Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questions authenticity of reports claiming her 'offer to repair Bengaluru roads'

On Tuesday, the Biocon chief met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to greet them on the occasion of Deepavali and assured her cooperation for Bengaluru’s development.
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 15:57 IST
Bengaluru newsSiddaramaiahKiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Follow us on :

Follow Us