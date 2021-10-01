'Parasakthi' to 'Thevar Magan': 5 movies to revisit on Sivaji Ganesan's birth anniversary

Sivaji Ganesan was inarguably one of the biggest and most revered names in the Tamil film industry during its 'golden age'. The artist par excellence enjoyed a strong fan following due to his remarkable versatility as a performer and intense dialogue delivery. On Friday, as fans remember 'Nadigar Thilagam' on his 93rd birth anniversary, here is look at films that make him the encyclopedia of acting.

Parasakthi (1951)

Sivaji delivered a gem of a performance in this hard-hitting social drama, which marked his acting debut. It was penned by M Karunanidhi, late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and garnered attention with its socio-political undertones. The courtroom scene is regarded as one of the biggest highlights of Of Parasakthi.

Veerapandiya Kattabomman (1959)

The film was loosely based on the life of Kattabomman, a chieftain who locked horns with the British East India Company in the 18th century. Sivaji did complete justice to the challenging part, impressing critics with his unmissable sincerity. The film received international acclaim, emerging as a commercial success.

Karnan ( 1964)

The ace actor played the role of the revered mythological character Karna in B R Panthulu's magnum opus Karnan, which emerged as a commercial and critical success. His scenes with his 'parents' and a terrific Sr NTR, who played Lord Krishna, are regarded as the backbone of the classic. Karnan is not related to Dhanush's popular film of the same name, which hit the screens earlier this year.

Gauravam ( 1973)

Sivaji played a double role in the legal drama that revolved around what happens when a barrister and his nephew, a rookie lawyer, work on the same case. The film received rave reviews and helped the legend bag the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actor'. It was directed by noted playwright Vietnam Veedu Sundaram.

Thevar Magan ( 1992)

The thespian switched to character roles in the 1990s, adding a new dimension to his career. Thevar Magan saw him act alongside Kamal Haasan and deliver one of the finest performances of his career. His scenes with 'Ulaga Nayagan' were as emotionally gripping as can be.