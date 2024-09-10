Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt to debut as Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris

Mumbai: Popular actor-model Alia Bhatt is set to make her grand debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Alia will walk the runway at the highly anticipated Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 24 at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra.

This powerful event celebrates women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.

She will be joined by brand’s diverse and inclusive line up of international ambassadors including Aishwarya Rai, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult, according to a press statement.