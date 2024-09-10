Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt to debut as Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris

Mumbai: Popular actor-model Alia Bhatt is set to make her grand debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024.
Alia will walk the runway at the highly anticipated Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris on September 24 at the prestigious Place de l’Opéra.
This powerful event celebrates women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.
She will be joined by brand’s diverse and inclusive line up of international ambassadors including Aishwarya Rai, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult, according to a press statement.
“Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment," Alia Bhatt said.
“We are thrilled to have Alia Bhatt make her Paris Fashion Week debut as a Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Alia epitomizes the core values of the brand— worth, empowerment & courage. Our goal at L'Oréal Paris is not just to create accessible beauty but also to foster a space where every woman feels celebrated and seen,” said Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris.
