Patrick Dempsey named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2023 on Tuesday, taking over the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star Chris Evans.

Dempsey, 57, said he was "completely shocked" when he heard the news and thought it was a joke, noting "I've always been the bridesmaid."

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," Dempsey told People for the cover story.

Dempsey has grown in popularity over the years, starring in nearly 250 episodes of ABC's Grey's Anatomy as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd to being a modern day prince charming in the 2007 musical film Enchanted.