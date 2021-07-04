Please sign me up for your next home production: Shah Rukh Khan has a request for 'little one' Alia Bhatt

SRK urges Alia to cast him in her next home production

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt worked together in 'Dear Zindagi'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday (July 3) trolled Alia Bhaat as she began the shoot of her production venture Darlings. He jokingly urged the 'little one'  to cast him in her next movie and promised to be professional.

SRK and Alia share a strong professional rapport and previously worked together in Dear Zindagi, which did well at the box office. It was directed by English Vinglish helmer Gauri Shinde and revolved around a young woman's insecurities. 

It had an impressive cast that included Ali Zafar, Ira Dunbey and Kunal Kapoor. SRK is also associated with Darlings as it will be co-produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is a dark-comedy set in Mumbai, which deals with the quirky journey of a mother-daughter duo. The  Jasmeet K Reen-helmed flick features Alia and Vijay Varma in the lead. Veteran actor Shefali Shah too is part of the cast.

Alia, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks her first collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was to be released on July 30 but the plan was dropped due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also has the S S Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), her first Telugu movie, in her kitty. It features Tollywood heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and will hit the screens on October 13.
 

'King Khan', on the other hand, is working on Pathan, directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'spy universe' and features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. John Abraham plays the antagonist, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. 

He will soon be teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for an action entertainer, which is likely to feature him in two distinct roles. There have also been talks of him doing a film with Raju Hirani. 

