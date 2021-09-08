Poet and AIADMK leader Pulamaipithan dies at 85

Poet and AIADMK leader Pulamaipithan dies at 85

He served as deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and was appointed as poet laureate by MGR

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 08 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 19:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pulamaipithan, who penned some of the best songs of matinee idol M G Ramachandran and served as poet laureate during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister in the 1980s, died here on Wednesday due to age-related illness. He was 85.

Pulamaipithan, who was born in Coimbatore district in 1935, worked in a textile mill before he became a teacher. He was a close associate of MGR, having penned songs for his films, and joined the AIADMK when the legendary actor broke away from DMK and launched his own party.

He served as deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and was appointed as poet laureate by MGR. Pulamaipithan also served as Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, and Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled Pulamaipithan’s death.

Check out latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil films
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 