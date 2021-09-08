Poet and AIADMK leader Pulamaipithan dies at 85

Pulamaipithan, who penned some of the best songs of matinee idol M G Ramachandran and served as poet laureate during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister in the 1980s, died here on Wednesday due to age-related illness. He was 85.

Pulamaipithan, who was born in Coimbatore district in 1935, worked in a textile mill before he became a teacher. He was a close associate of MGR, having penned songs for his films, and joined the AIADMK when the legendary actor broke away from DMK and launched his own party.

He served as deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and was appointed as poet laureate by MGR. Pulamaipithan also served as Presidium Chairman of the AIADMK.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, and Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled Pulamaipithan’s death.

