‘Ponmagal Vandhal’: 5 reasons why a digital only release might work in favour of the Jyothika starrer
updated: May 17 2020, 15:57 ist
The eagerly-awaited Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 29 and skip the theatrical route. While the big move has ruffled a few feathers, the fact remains that it is a safe bet.
Not a high stakes affair
‘Jo’ has slowly, but surely carved a niche for herself thanks to her intelligent selection of roles. She, however, cannot be considered to be an A-lister as far as box office power is concerned. According to tracker Ramesh Bala, a Jyothika starrer can collect upto Rs four crore (gross) in Tamil Nadu in its lifetime. In other words, Ponmagal Vandhal is not a high-stakes affair (Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Suriya_offl)
COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty
Bala further states that there is a lot of uncertainty as no one really knows when theatres will reopen. Moreover, even once things return to normal, it remains to be seen whether people flock to cinema halls the way they had before the COVID-19 crisis. A small film like Ponmagal Vandhal can ill afford ill afford such uncertainties. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)
The economics involved
As Ponmagal Vandhal is Suriya’s home production, there is not much clarity on the budget of the movie. However, the total investment is unlikely to exceed Rs three crore. The digital rights have reportedly been sold for a decent amount so the makers are expected to be in the green. (Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Suriya_offl)
No repercussions
Contrary to perception, this decision is not likely to redefine the tenets of Tamil cinema or cause any major damage to the existing system. Once things improve, the industry can make up for the lost time as biggies such as Master and Soorarai Pottru are expected to hit the screens this year.
The era of OTT is upon us
It is no secret that that the digital medium has assumed a life of its own over the past few years. The likes of Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Emraan Hashmi have starred in OTT originals and reached a wide audience. Similarly, movies like Gulabo Sitabo and Ghoomketu are going in for a straight digital release. Under these circumstances, releasing a movie like Ponmagal Vandal directly on Amazon Prime Video makes sense. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Suriya_offl)
