Ponmagal Vandhal, Shakuntala Devi and Law: Major movies set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday (May 14), confirmed that the eagerly-awaited Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo will release directly on the streaming platform on June 12 and not get a theatrical release. The streamer, now, announced that six other movies will have a digital only premiere and skip the big screen route.
Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil)
The Jyothika starrer will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 29. The film, directed and written by JJ Fredrick, is a legal drama that features the Chandramukhi star in a feisty new avatar. The cast includes Bhagyaraj and Parthiban. Ponmagal Vandhal has been produced by actor Suriya, who has previously backed successful movies like36 Vayadhinile, Pasanga 2 and Uriyadi 2.
Shakuntala Devi (Hindi)
The film revolves around the life of ace mathematician Shakuntala Devi and features ace actress Vidya Balan in the titular role The Paa star has previously impressed fans with her solid performances and this one too could be a game changer for her.
Penguin (Tamil, Telugu)
Keerthy Suresh, who impressed one and all with her performance in the 2018 release Mahanati, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman in Penguin that goes live on June 19
Law (Kannada)
Law, featuring model-turned-actor Ragini Chandran in the lead, will have its digital premiere on June 26. The film, directed and written by RaghuSamarth, has a strong supporting cast that includes Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. It has been produced by actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
French Biryani (Kannada)
Featuring Danish Sait of Humble Politician Nograj fame in the lead, French Biryani has been directed by Pannaga Bharana and has created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its unique concept. The film revolves around the conversations between a French citizen and an autorickshaw driver. The flick premieres on July 24.
Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)
The Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will have a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video but the date is yet to be revealed.