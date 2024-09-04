Pooja Hegde wraps shoot of action thriller 'Deva'

Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie "Deva", headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Billed as a power-packed action thriller, the movie is directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews of “Udayananu Tharam” and “Notebook” fame.

Hegde, known for films such as "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", "Most Eligible Bachelor" and "Beast", shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories.