<p>Fans of the popular sitcom Friends were met with a bolt from the blue after they got to know that the much-loved sitcom will be leaving Netflix by the end of this year. The iconic show, which has been a staple 'comfort watch' for millions of viewers for years, is officially scheduled to depart on December 30, 2025. Netflix has made it official that all 10 seasons will leave the platform, giving viewers only a couple of weeks to enjoy the show.</p><p>This news has triggered an emotional meltdown across social media platforms, with fans lamenting the loss of the show that defined a generation.</p><p>Even after two decades of its completion, the series continues to impress viewers, maintaining a steady presence on broadcast television. Yet, for many viewers, streaming giant Netflix has been the easiest option to visit the gang at Central Perk, serving both serious binge-watchers and those seeking a familiar, comforting presence before turning in for the night.</p><p>As anticipated, many users took to social media to express their disapproval of Netflix's move. One viewer said the news was "probably the worst thing that's ever happened to me", while another said she was "genuinely heartbroken".</p><p>Another fan commented, “Nooooo!!!! I listen to Friends every night to help me fall asleep. What am I gonna do now?” Others also echoed the same, with one user admitting, “I thought I am the only one going all insane over Friends.”</p><p>With HBO Max set to debut in the UK in early 2026, fans feel that Friends might soon return to help draw new British subscribers.</p>.<p><strong>ABOUT FRIENDS</strong></p><p>Six friends in their twenties support each other through the highs and lows as they carve out their lives in Manhattan. Whether it's work, love, money, or family issues, they always have each other's backs. Through their shared chaos, fights, and heartfelt moments, the friends learn that true companionship is about showing up, sharing laughter and tears, and growing together. </p>