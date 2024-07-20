Prakash Raj’s Nirdigantha turns one

Prakash Raj’s incubation theatre Nirdigantha, just celebrated its first anniversary at the centre in K Shetty Halli, near Mysuru, last Sunday.
The event featured songs and performances by young artistes working with Nirdigantha. Prakash and others associated with the initiative highlighted the milestones of the past year and outlined plans for the future.
Nirdigantha’s projects, Shalaranga and Shala Rangavikasa, focus on integrating theatre with education. The projects involve 15 dedicated theatre artistes who are working tirelessly to bridge the gap between education and theatre.
The Rangavikasa project aims at collaborating with young directors to foster a new thought in theatre.
Vijayamma, theatre and film critic, said she had watched Prakash mature into a thespian, and work for the cause of theatre. A host of well-known people from the arts attened the event, which concluded with a play.
Published 19 July 2024, 23:56 IST