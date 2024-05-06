Preity Zinta says she would like 'Sangharsh' to get sequel

New Delhi: Shooting for Sangharsh was tough, said actor Preity Zinta on Monday, adding she would like her 1999 film to get a sequel.

In a Q&A session on X, the actor was asked to name a film from her career whose story is further explored in a second part.

"Sangharsh for sure. Rest can't think of any right now," Zinta said as part of the #PZChat.

The 49-year-old actor, who will next be seen in period drama Lahore 1947, said she broke her leg, chipped her teeth and cut her lip during the shooting of Sangharsh.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the movie also starred Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana.