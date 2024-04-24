JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Preity Zinta starts shooting for 'Lahore 1947'

Also starring Sunny Deol, the details of the plot of the period drama have been kept under wraps.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 09:47 IST

Mumbai: Actor Preity Zinta has started shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial venture Lahore 1947.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Zinta, whose last Hindi film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit also co-starring Deol, shared an update about the movie in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting," she captioned a series of pictures from the film set.

Zinta and Deol have also collaborated on films including Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

(Published 24 April 2024, 09:47 IST)
