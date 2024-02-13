Prime Video sets premiere date for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan will start streaming on Prime Video from March 21, the platform announced on Tuesday.
Billed as a historical thriller drama, the upcoming Hindi film is directed by Kannan Iyer from a story he wrote with Darab Farooqui.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.
According to the makers, the movie -- set during the Quit India Movement in 1942 -- is a fictional tale that draws inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta.
Prime Video revealed the premiere date of Ae Watan Mere Watan on the occasion of World Radio Day with a motion poster, featuring Sara's voice as Usha, urging the country to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.
Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, described the film as 'homage to the innumerable indomitable heroes' whose sacrifices defined India's path to freedom.
"The story struck a deep chord with us and we instinctively felt the need to bring it to life. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' further cements our long-standing relationship with Dharmatic Entertainment and underscores our collective commitment to telling stories that are not only entertaining and immersive but have a robust emotional core," Purohit said in a statement.
Johar said Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making.
"At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that. Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India's history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara's exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary," the producer added.
Ae Watan Mere Watan will also be available on the streamer with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Actors Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari also round out the cast of the film, which also has a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.