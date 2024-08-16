Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Aadu Jeevitham' sweeps Kerala film awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film Aadu Jeevitham (Goat life) that narrates the life of a Malayali at a farm in the Gulf for years, has bagged nine awards at the Kerala state film awards for 2023 that were announced here on Friday.

While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the lead role in Aadu Jeevitham, bagged the award for best actor, film maker Blessy won the award for best director for the film. Aadu Jeevitham also won the award for popular film with artistic quality.