Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Aadu Jeevitham' sweeps Kerala film awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film Aadu Jeevitham (Goat life) that narrates the life of a Malayali at a farm in the Gulf for years, has bagged nine awards at the Kerala state film awards for 2023 that were announced here on Friday.
While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the lead role in Aadu Jeevitham, bagged the award for best actor, film maker Blessy won the award for best director for the film. Aadu Jeevitham also won the award for popular film with artistic quality.
Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and directed by Jeo Baby was selected as the best film.
Best actress award was shared by Urvashi and Beena R Chandran for Ullozhukku and Tadavu respectively.
Oscar winner Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan won the award for best sound mixing for Aadu Jeevitham.
A jury headed by noted filmmaker Sudhir Mishra selected the awards.
Published 16 August 2024, 09:41 IST