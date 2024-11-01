Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' to hit theatres in March 2025

<p>New Delhi: <em>L2: Empuraan</em>, the sequel to Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 film <em>Lucifer</em>, will be released in theatres on March 27, the actor announced on Friday.</p>.<p>In the second instalment of the action franchise, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reprise his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam Sukumaran, who directed the movie from a script by Murali Gopy, also features in the movie alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das.</p>.<p>"#L2E #EMPURAAN The 2nd instalment of the #Lucifer franchise hits cinemas world wide on 27th March 2025," the actor wrote on X alongside a poster of the movie.</p>.<p><em>L2 Empuraan</em> will be released in theatres in five languages -- Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.</p>.<p>The film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.</p>.<p><em>Lucifer</em>, which follows Mohanlal's Stephen Nedumpally, an enigmatic political figure who becomes embroiled in a battle for power after the death of a political leader, was a major commercial and critical success.</p>.<p>The movie was praised for its action sequences, drama, and Mohanlal’s performance. </p>