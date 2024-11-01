Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' to hit theatres in March 2025

'L2 Empuraan' will be released in theatres in five languages -- Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 12:02 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 12:02 IST
