Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini look in SS Rajamouli's ‘GlobeTrotter’ breaks the Internet

<p>As the excitement for the highly anticipated Globe Trotter Event in Hyderabad amps up, the makers elevated the excitement by unveiling Priyanka Chopra Jonas's striking first-look poster as Mandakini.</p><p>Dressed fiercely in a yellow saree and wielding a gun, the 'Desi Girl' stunned fans with her look. Her intense look immediately set social media on fire, leaving fans and viewers lovestruck by her character.</p>.<p>Earlier, the makers set the social media buzzing by introducing Prithviraj as Kumbha. Touted to be one of the biggest cinema events of 2025, the high-profile event is scheduled for November 15, 2025, and promises to be a mega spectacle, giving fans and cinema lovers truly unforgettable memories.</p>.<p>While the excitement continues to reach new heights with the mega reveal of PeeCee, her fans are eagerly waiting to witness her work as she returns to Indian cinema after 6 years.</p>.SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's 'Globetrotter' teaser to drop exclusively on JioHotstar.<p>The audience will get to know more about this big-ticket project at the November 15 event organised at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle, the event will attract over 50000 members, who will get a glimpse of SS Rajamouli's never-before-seen vision created exclusively for a film announcement.</p>.<p>Fans have been waiting for years to see these two come together, and the excitement is at its peak. Rajamouli has already put Indian cinema on the global map, and now his collaboration with South superstar Mahesh Babu is the next big thing to watch out for.</p><p>Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithiviraj in crucial roles and will see a 2027 release.</p>