Producers tell their stories to eager film festival crowd

Sunitha Tati, producer of Telugu films Oh! Baby and Courier Boy Kalyan, said it was common for producers to pay interest between 36% and 54% on money borrowed from financiers, but the situation had improved in recent years, with part of the funding being raised in equity.

“I believe in second chances,” she said, to a question on what guided her choice of scripts. “I am a cancer survivor and look for uplifting stories.”