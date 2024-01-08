JOIN US
Homeentertainment

'Raid 2': Vaani Kapoor bags lead role opposite Ajay Devgn

The 'WAR' girl is again set to sizzle the big screen with her fresh chemistry with Ajay Devgn.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 06:08 IST

Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2! The gorgeous young actress is known for her solid performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The WAR girl is again set to sizzle the big screen with her fresh chemistry with Ajay Devgn.

Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film went on floor on January 6th in Mumbai. The much-anticipated project brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

(Published 08 January 2024, 06:08 IST)
