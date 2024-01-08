'Raid 2': Vaani Kapoor bags lead role opposite Ajay Devgn

Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2! The gorgeous young actress is known for her solid performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The WAR girl is again set to sizzle the big screen with her fresh chemistry with Ajay Devgn.