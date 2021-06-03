Raj and DK are responsible filmmakers: Sharib Hashmi on 'The Family Man' Season 2 controversy

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who reprises the role of JK in The Family Man Season 2, says Raj and DK are "responsible filmmakers" who do proper research while working on a subject.

"Raj and DK are extremely responsible filmmakers and do thorough research before tackling any issue through their work. I never had any second thoughts about the show due to the political undertones," he told DH in an exclusive interview.

The Family Man Season 2 is set in Chennai and revolves around the clash between an NIA agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and a rebel, essayed by Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, It landed in trouble when the Tamil Nadu government urged the Information and Broadcasting ministry to ban the series for allegedly 'insulting' Tamil culture.

Sam, who has been part of popular Tamil films such as Mersal and Super Deluxe, was trolled for taking up the show despite her association with Kollywood.

"I urge everyone to watch the show before forming an opinion," added the Darbaan actor.

The Family Man Season 2 was initially supposed to release on Amazon Prime Video in February, but got postponed. The decision came at a time when the OTT platform was under fire because of the another political series, Tandav. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer had run into trouble because of a scene in which Zeeshan Ayyub was seen dressed as Lord Shiva. The matter was resolved when Prime Video issued an apology and edited the controversial sequence.

The Family Man Season 2 is finally slated to release on Friday (June 4). The series has an impressive supporting cast that includes Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Mime Gopi. It remains to be seen whether the biggie lives up to the expectations.

Hashmi, either way, had a good time working on The Family Man Season 2 as it reunited him with Bajpayee, who is like a mentor to him in real life. "He is my friend, philospher and guide. I have been his fan from the Satya days. I have good memories of working on the show," said the actor.