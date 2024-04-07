Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' is set to begin his thrilling hunt from October

The latest poster showcases Rajinikanth exuding style and sophistication, his gaze filled with fierce determination as he wields a gun, ready to confront his adversaries. It is believed that Rajinikanth will dominate the box office Vettaiyan after a dream run of Jailer.

Shot in exotic locales like Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad, Vettaiyan promises a visual spectacle like no other. With music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by SR Kathir and editing will be done by Philomin Raj. The stage is set for Vettaiyan to captivate audiences worldwide with its riveting tale of action and intrigue.

This star-studded extravaganza boasts a stellar cast, including the legendary cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth after a hiatus of over three decades. Adding to the ensemble are versatile performer Fahadh Faasil and the charismatic Rana Daggubati, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The movie also has some amazing talents like Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Abhirami, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Rakshan, Sabumon Abusamad, and Supreet Reddy, each bringing their unique essence to the narrative in pivotal roles. Vettaiyan is a prestigious project bankrolled by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.