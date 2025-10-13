Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KSRTC earned good revenue during Dasara; to operate additional buses during Deepavali

The additional bus service will be operated from October 17.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 18:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDasaraDeepavali

Follow us on :

Follow Us