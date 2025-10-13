<p>Mysuru: The KSRTC Mysuru rural division, which earned a good revenue by running additional buses during Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, will operate additional buses for a week to cater to the people visiting their native, during the Deepavali festival.</p><p>The additional bus service will be operated from October 17.</p> .<p>Besides, the KSRTC will also operate an additional 90 buses to Malai Mahadeshwara Hills for the Deepavali Jatra Mahotsava.</p><p>Speaking to DH, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) Srinivas said that an additional 350 buses are being operated from all divisions in Karnataka to MM Hills, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on account of Deepavali.</p><p>The Mysuru rural division will operate 90 buses for the benefit of hundreds of devotees visiting the temple for the festivities.</p> .<p><strong>Deepavali rush</strong></p><p>To handle the passenger rush during the Deepavali festival, which is celebrated for around five days across the country, there are plans to operate additional buses for a week from October 17.</p><p>Around 50 additional buses would be operated between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Currently, 272 trips are operated between Mysuru and Bengaluru every day, he said. </p> .<p><strong>Record revenue</strong></p><p>The Mysuru rural division has earned an extra revenue of Rs 7.5 crore by operating additional buses during the 10-day Dasara festivities in 2025.</p><p>It is more than the revenue earned during Dasara in the year 2024. The additional buses were operated from September 26 to October 5. It had registered a revenue of Rs 4.8 crore last year. </p><p>The number of passengers was more in KSRTC buses on October 3, a day after Vijayadashami on October 2 (Thursday) and the weekend.</p><p>The revenue crossed Rs 2 crore this year, while the revenue earned was Rs 1.84 crore during these days, last year, Srinivas said.</p><p>The KSRTC had operated 600 additional buses this year to tackle the passenger crowd. Around 350 buses from the Mysuru division and 250 buses from the Bengaluru division were operated during Dasara.</p> .<p><strong>Urban division earns Rs 1.7 crore</strong></p><p>The KSRTC Mysuru Urban division has also earned a profit of Rs 1.7 crore during Dasara this year.</p><p>With various events organised as part of the Dasara festivities like Yuva Dasara at Uttanahalli, flower show, Ahara Mela, airshow, drone show and others, around 5.5 lakh people travelled in city buses this year, officials said. Around 3.5 lakh people travel in city buses on regular days.</p> .<p>KSRTC Mysuru urban division, in addition to its fleet of 400 buses, operated an additional 120 schedules in the city routes, during Dasara this year.</p><p>The buses were operated from temporary bus stands at Banumaiah’s College, Gandhi Square and Kuppanna Park. The additional buses were operated from 4 pm to 11.30 pm.</p><p>Tourists also visited prominent places like Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Zoo and Brindavan Gardens in Srirangapatna taluk in city buses.</p>