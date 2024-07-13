Rajkummar Rao is excellent in biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla

When he aced his exams, he felt he was destined for better things. He went on to express an interest in science. Denied permission, he knocked on the doors of the court. Fortunately, the court relented. It was only after this victory that visually-challenged students were permitted to take up science in college. He topped once again. After being refused permission at IIT, Srikanth reached the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He decided to settle in the United States as the facilities for the visually challenged are superior.