Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 crore bungalow has 2 more owners—Find out who!

<p>Everyone dreams of a perfect home, but celebrities elevate that dream by crafting unique, vibrant, and mesmerizing abodes. From breathtaking interiors to eye-catching exteriors, they ensure their residences stand out and become popular attractions for fans and admirers alike.</p><p>One such celebrity couple is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are preparing to move into their new home, which is almost finished. The six-storey bungalow in Bandra is named after Ranbir’s grandmother, Krishna Raj, and is estimated to be worth ₹250 crores. Alongside Ranbir and Alia, this dream property will have two additional owners: Neetu Kapoor and their daughter, Raha Kapoor.</p><p>According to reports, Ranbir and Alia plan to gift this new home to their daughter Raha, who will celebrate her second birthday in November. Ranbir intends to register this property in Raha’s name. Reports further suggest that Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor will also be one of the co-owner of the bungalow, as her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, had designated her as a half-owner of all his properties.</p><p>Paparazzi Viral Bhayani recently provided a glimpse of the plush residence, and the video has since gone viral on social media. The bungalow’s exterior highlights a grey and off-white color palette, complemented by expansive windows. Each level includes terraces with white railings for safety, and the structure seems to consist of six storeys. Netizens filled the comments with congratulations for the couple, while others took the opportunity to appreciate the bungalow's design.</p><p><strong>Here's the video;</strong></p>.<p>Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor have often been spotted at the construction site over the past few months. There have been instances where Alia and Ranbir's daughter, Raha Kapoor, has accompanied them to visit her new residence.</p><p>The celebrity couple are expected to move in during Diwali or just before Raha's birthday. Reports also indicate that the couple is considering hosting an opulent housewarming party that coincides with their daughter’s second birthday at the luxurious residence.</p><p>On the professional front, Ranbir, who last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <em>Animal</em>, is currently busy with its sequel and Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, <em>Ramayana</em>, where he portrays Lord Ram. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who appeared in <em>Jigra</em>, is getting ready for her upcoming film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <em>Love and War</em>, opposite Vicky Kaushal.</p>