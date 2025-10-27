<p>As the festive fervour subsides, the OG ‘Jaat’ in showbiz, Randeep Hooda, is back to his fitness regime. The actor took to his social media and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his ‘beast in the making’ through a series of pictures, and these pictures have taken the internet by storm.</p><p>In the series of striking pictures, Randeep is seen flaunting his sculpted physique, leaving fans spellbound and speculating if this is for some new project.</p><p>Randeep seems to be in the ultimate fitness mode, looking sharper than ever before, with fans lauding his commitment to the finesse. Randeep posted these pictures and wrote, “The body remembers the rhythm. Post Diwali reset back to training, back to purpose. A new chapter loading.” (sic)</p>.<p>Randeep, who was last seen in <em>Jaat</em> as the menacing villain Ranatunga, looks to be in one of the best shapes of his life. After a brief festive break, Randeep has returned to his intense workout schedule and seems to be taking his fitness to a whole new level.</p><p>“Randeep has always been disciplined when it comes to fitness, but this time, he’s taken it several notches higher. He’s been training consistently and pushing himself to new limits. There’s definitely something exciting he’s prepping for, the focus and intensity say it all,” shares a source close to the development.</p><p>Social media is flooded with fan reactions, with comments like “Randeep 2.0 looks unreal!” and “This man is ageing in reverse,” while many are convinced his sharp new look is linked to an upcoming big-screen transformation.</p><p>From his acclaimed performances in <em>Sarbjit</em>, <em>Highway</em>, <em>Swatantrya Veer Savarkar</em> and most recently <em>Jaat</em>, to now setting new fitness goals, Randeep Hooda continues to inspire fans and prove why he’s one of the most committed and versatile actors in showbiz.</p>