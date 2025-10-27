DK Shivakumar must become chief minister: MLC Vishwanath fans flames of 'November revolution'

<p>Mysuru: Backing deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> for the chief minister post, MLC A H Vishwanath on Monday said that 'power sharing must happen, and the Shivakumar must become the Chief Minister.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Monday, Vishwanath said, "D K Shivakumar has made a huge contribution to build the Congress in Karnataka state and to bring the party to power in the last election. Hence, he is qualified to become the Chief Minister”.</p><p>It may be noted that Vishwanth, who had aligned with the Congress before the last (2023) Assembly election, had been nominated by the earlier BJP government, when B S Yediyurappa was the CM. However, Vishwanath started issuing statements in support of BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar since the last (2024) Lok Sabha election. Now, neither the Congress nor the BJP endorse him as their leader.</p>.If Congress High Command decides, will continue as Karnataka CM for full 5-year tenure: Siddaramaiah .<p>Vishwanath’s comments come in the wake of the talks that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have to make way for Shivakumar after the Bihar election. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s camp leaders have been issuing statements implying that he would complete the full term of five years.</p><p>Commenting on the verbal duel between former Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar, Vishwanath said, “The war of words between Simha and Pradeep Eshwar is disgusting. What does it mean, when they talk about each other's mother? Such uncivilised statements and low-level politics are not right. Both of them should be kicked out and locked up."</p>