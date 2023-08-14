Rashmika Mandanna to romance Dhanush in '#D51'

The film is backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and is being helmed under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The movie is tentatively titled D51 and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Rashmika, who has worked with 'Thalapathy' Vijay and 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun, joins hands with Dhanush for the first time. On the other hand, #D51 marks Dhanush's second project with a Telugu director. His maiden venture was Vaathi which was directed by Venky Atluri.

On the work front, Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of Captain Miller, is busy working on his 50th project where he will not just act but direct as well. Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy reprising her character Srivalli for the sequel of mega-blockbuster Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun.